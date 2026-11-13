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Penn State to sell branch campus to York College of Pennsylvania for over $7M
9 days ago
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State's Board of Trustees has voted to support the sale of the college's York campus to the York College of Pennsylvania (YCP). The proposed $7.4 million acquisition got final approval by the Board on Friday, Nov. 13. It involves York College's full takeover of the Penn State York property, with WellSpan Health providing monetary support for major capital improvements and site enhancements.