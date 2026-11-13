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Bowen School of Construction, Lennar host high schoolers for hands-on career day
By Nick Pompella,10 days ago
Carroll High School students spent the day in the Lennar Foundation Construction Lab in Dudley Hall. (Photo via Sam Denny) Purdue Polytechnic's Bowen School of Construction recently worked with industry partner Lennar to host 29 students from Carroll High School for a hands-on career exploration day. As one of the biggest homebuilders in the country, Lennar was especially well-equipped to introduce the high schoolers to modern residential construction careers.