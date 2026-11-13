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Taking Bets | Put Up or Shut Up | Week Eleven
By Blaine Duncan,11 days ago
The weather is colder, the leaves are nearly off the trees, and every game matters. It’s a final stretch now that it’s November and everyone’s giving a teary goodbye to championship games. But who will make it to the last of the great institutions? Here at The Alabama Take, it’s time to decide on what we think. Join us on the site each Friday afternoon during the season as four writers make the best (and worst) predictions on college and NFL games. They’ll lose a lot, cry some, and make plenty of friends along the way. On Mondays and Tuesdays, be sure to check out Takin’ On Sports, a weekly sports show with a focus on Alabama and the rest of the SEC.