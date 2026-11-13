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One Goal, One Red Banner: 40 Teams Set for the 43rd NAIA Women’s Soccer National Tournament
11 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 40-team field for the 43rd annual NAIA Women’s Soccer National Tournament. Twenty-five teams earned their place in the national championship through automatic qualification from their respective conferences, while the remaining 15 teams were selected by the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Selection Committee, comprised of NAIA administrators from around the nation.