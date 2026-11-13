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New Music: Michael League & Bill Laurance, Close to Home
By Bass Musician,8 days ago
The essence of the duo formed by pianist Bill Laurance and bassist and oud player Michael League: say a lot with very little – a concept that, through two albums released to date and acclaimed concerts, has earned them a following that, for once, truly deserves to be called “cult”. For their third album together, “Close to Home”, Bill Laurance and Michael League retreated to a magical place: Château Palmer in the Bordeaux region – home to some of the world’s finest Grands Crus, as well as a place of creativity and encounter. This is the unique backdrop for the “ACT x Palmer” series. Since 2023 an album in this collection has been released each year – in a collaboration initiated in partnership by ACT’s director, producer Andreas Brandis and Château Palmer’s director Thomas Duroux.