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Preview: UCF football arrives back home to face Arizona St. after thrilling 33-32 win in Kansas
By Joseph Wiedeman,10 days ago
UCF football aims to build off the momentum gained from its victory over Kansas, hosting Arizona State on Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Bounce House. The Knights broke a 12-game road losing streak in a 33-32 thriller against Kansas on Nov. 7, led by redshirt senior quarterback Alonza Barnett III. He made his first start since sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 2 to Pittsburgh.