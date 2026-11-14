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Oakland's Vumedi Lands $140M to Grow AI Learning Tool for More Than 150,000 Clinicians
By Eric Tanaka,11 days ago
An Oakland health-tech company has raised $140 million in a new funding round. Vumedi, which builds an AI-powered learning platform for physicians, has raised $140 million in Series B funding, with plans to pour the money into talent, research and development, product development and outreach as it expands its clinical learning tools.