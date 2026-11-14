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Elder stands tall, holds off St. Xavier
By TSF Staff,12 days ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio – St. Xavier drove 79 yards on its final possession Friday night. Elder made sure the Bombers never got the 80th. The Panthers stopped back-to-back runs from the 1-yard line in the final seconds to beat St. Xavier 27-23 in the Blitz 5 Game of the Week at The Pit. Senior quarterback Kaden Estep accounted for all four Elder touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 2:33 remaining. The second-seeded Panthers (10-2) advance to the Division I, Region 4 final and improve to 21-0 all-time in home playoff games. The sixth-seeded Bombers finish 7-6.
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