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UP Week: Up next… Books, journals, series, or other initiatives that are on the horizon
By univnebpress,7 days ago
Happy University Press Week! Help us celebrate university presses November 9-13. Since 2012, members of the Association of University Presses have participated in an annual celebration of University Presses. This year’s theme for UP Week is “Power UP.” This theme showcases how university presses Power UP to give voice to...