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The Directions Group Virtual Global session: From uncertainty to action – Competitive wargaming for decision readiness
By Jennifer Ferrazza,8 days ago
During a 2026 Quirk’s Event – Virtual Global session, speakers from The Directions Group and Johnson & Johnson MedTech discussed the use of competitive wargaming to move from uncertainty toward decision readiness. The session explored how a cross-functional team translated an emerging competitive question into plausible scenarios, tested assumptions, identified risks and opportunities and prioritized actions across multiple time horizons.