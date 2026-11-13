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Listen Labs Virtual Global session: Listen on Listen: How we researched, fixed and measured our own OOH campaign
By Eric Knoben,8 days ago
Most brands find out if an ad works after spending the money, but Listen Labs did it differently. They put all decisions to the test when it came to its first out-of-home campaign. This session from 2026 Quirk’s Event – Virtual Global lays out how the organization proved customer research changes decisions.