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Voxpopme Virtual Global session: Strategic chef, short-order kitchen: Staying strategic when everything is due Friday
By Betsy Shaak,8 days ago
Speed was supposed to free us up but instead it ate the thinking time. In this session from the 2026 Quirk’s Event – Virtual Global, a speaker from Voxpopme will discuss how researchers across the industry are combating this issue. Strategic chef, short-order kitchen: Staying strategic when everything...