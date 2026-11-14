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Giants' Jevon Holland: Notches interception in loss
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Holland logged three tackles (one solo) and one pass defensed for an interception in the Giants' 24-21 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Holland picked off Jayden Daniels with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter, just one Commanders drive after Ar'Darius Washington picked the quarterback off. Despite back-to-back turnovers, the Giants' offense logged back-to-back three-and-outs to put the Commanders' offense in a position to win the game.