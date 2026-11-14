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Commanders' Nick Cross: Logs six tackles in Week 10 win
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Cross finished Thursday's 24-21 win over the Giants with six tackles (one solo). Cross was one of three Commanders players that played all 65 defensive snaps during Thursday's win. He's posted at least six stops in each of his last three outings, and over that span, he has accumulated 23 tackles (12 solo), three pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery.