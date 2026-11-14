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Sick Hanford Workers Battle DOE Over Claims as Agency Spends $12M Fighting Them
By Aisha Mahmoud,12 days ago
Workers who got sick after handling radioactive material at the Hanford nuclear reservation in southeastern Washington are locked in an ongoing fight with the federal government over their compensation claims. The Department of Energy has continued to contest benefit claims from these workers, arguing that something other than their time at the site caused their cancers, neurological diseases and respiratory illnesses.
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