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Five dials on a skin diver that finally takes depth seriously
By Vincent Nguyen,11 days ago
Vulcain’s Skindiver Mark II keeps the slim 39mm shape of a skin diver and rates it to 300 meters. A COSC-certified Soprod M300 runs inside, with 60 hours of reserve. Five dial colors and three strap choices carry the launch, and every version runs the same certified movement and the same 300-meter case. Ordering opens through an early access list a day before the official date.