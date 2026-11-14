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Gorman's Hat Trick propels Black Bears past Baton Rouge
By Thomas Turgeon,12 days ago
The Binghamton Black Bears were led by their leading scorer on Friday night as Chance Gorman netted a hat trick as part of a 6-2 win over the Baton Rouge Kingfish. After a scoreless opening frame, the Black Bears would score three goals in each of the final two periods to walk away with a convincing win. The final three goals were scored on the powerplay.