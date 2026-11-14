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Froedtert Thedacare Announces New Emergency Department at Thedacare Medical Center-Waupaca
12 days ago
Froedtert Thedacare Announces New Emergency Department at Thedacare Medical Center-Waupaca. Investment Enhances Patient Experience and Expands Access to Emergency Care. Investing in the health and vitality of the communities it serves, Froedtert ThedaCare is announcing plans to create a new emergency department at ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca. The transformative investment reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to reinvesting in local healthcare, improving access to life-saving services and ensuring patients and families throughout Waupaca and surrounding communities can receive exceptional care when and where they need it most.
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