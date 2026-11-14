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Heritage Foundation of Williamson County Announces Downtown Franklin Holiday Celebrations
12 days ago
From the 41st Annual Dickens of a Christmas to Small Business Saturday and festive programming at The Franklin Theatre, the season brings opportunities to celebrate, shop local, and support the historic downtown community. FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, the nonprofit dedicated to preserving the character and...
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