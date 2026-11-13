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Powerboat racer’s $43.9M Miami mansion with supercar gallery and suspended glass gym eyes record sale
By Georgie Mihaila,11 days ago
A newly completed waterfront megamansion in Miami is making an ambitious play for the neighborhood record, hitting the market for $43.9 million with an impressive collection of architectural features and some seriously extravagant amenities. Known as The Light House, the contemporary estate belongs to powerboat racer and real estate entrepreneur...