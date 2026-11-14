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Former Michigan State Rep. John Reilly dies after bicycle crash in Oakland County
By Zachary Payne,12 days ago
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (News 10) - Former Michigan state Rep. John Reilly has died following a bicycle crash Wednesday in Orion Township. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says preliminary information indicates Reilly was riding along a pedestrian safety path near the post office on Lapeer Road when he hit a large bypass pipe extending across the path.