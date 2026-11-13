undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Two Storm Systems This Weekend: Rain, Chill and Coastal Storms | Texas Weather Roundup
By David Reimer,9 days ago
Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, Texas. Two upper-level storm systems bring rain back this weekend. Sunday looks downright chilly for North Texas, with highs in the 40s and 50s and rain. Farther south, a few strong to possibly severe storms are possible Sunday, plus some locally heavy rain along the upper Texas coast. Not a widespread severe or flooding event, but a big change from today. It’s your Friday, Nov. 13 Texas Weather Roundup with Baldy-in-Chief David Reimer.