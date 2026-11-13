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Mayor Hollies Winston of Brooklyn Park Talks Budget, Senior Center Plans & E-Bike Rules
By Nick Anderson,10 days ago
Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston is sharing updates on the city’s budget process, plans for a future senior center and new regulations aimed at improving e-bike safety. The city has set a maximum property tax levy increase of approximately 7% as officials work toward a final budget decision. Meanwhile, plans are moving forward to convert the former fire station into a senior center once the fire department relocates to its new facility.
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