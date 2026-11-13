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Timberland Gives Its C.F. Stead Suede Boots a Holiday Update in Green and Burgundy
By Renata Kowalski,9 days ago
Timberland is giving its C.F. Stead suede boots a holiday palette, bringing dark green and burgundy to a collection spanning men's, women's, junior, and youth sizes. The release continues the footwear brand's collaboration with the English tannery while keeping the familiar six-inch silhouette at the center: a lace-up front, padded collar and substantial lug sole.