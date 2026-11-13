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How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game LIVE: Keenan Allen set to make 49ers debut, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time
By Rob Norcup,11 days ago
How to watch the NFL match between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, as well as kick-off time and team news. Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time. The Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.