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Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Celebrates 1st Anniversary With New Artwork
By Orpheus Joshua,12 days ago
Level-5 has shared new artwork celebrating the first anniversary of its soccer RPG Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, depicting various members of the main cast. Inazuma Eleven Victory Road is the latest entry in Level 5’s soccer RPG series. The game was in development for a long time, initially planned as Inazuma Eleven Ares in 2016 but later reworked into a separate project.