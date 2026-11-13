undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Janet Jackson Wears Luar Purple Suit for Surprise Appearance at 2026 Latin Grammys
By Eliza Grant,8 days ago
Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 12, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The singer brought a coordinated fashion statement to the ceremony, wearing a monochromatic purple suit by Luar while taking the stage to present the Person of the Year award to reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee.
1