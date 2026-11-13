undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hunter Schafer Wears Custom Prada for Blade Runner 2099 Los Angeles Premiere
By Amelia Rhodes,8 days ago
Hunter Schafer brought a cinematic approach to red-carpet fashion at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' Blade Runner 2099, wearing a custom Prada ensemble inspired by the visual identity of the original Blade Runner film. The actress arrived in a distressed brown leather design paired with a voluminous chocolate-brown fur jacket, translating the science-fiction franchise's aesthetic into a contemporary fashion statement.