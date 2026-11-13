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Cate Blanchett, Emily Blunt and Zoe Saldaña Bring Contrasting Looks to Spielberg's 2026 MoMA Tribute
By Whitney Marsh,9 days ago
The Museum of Modern Art's 18th annual Film Benefit honored filmmaker Steven Spielberg on Nov. 12, bringing an array of Hollywood stars to New York for an evening presented by CHANEL. The event offered a red carpet where sharply tailored suits, sculptural dresses, and more delicate eveningwear appeared side by side.