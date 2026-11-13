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Justin Boxford Reportedly in Line to Lead Michael Kors Parent Capri After Estée Lauder Exit
By Oliver Standish,9 days ago
Justin Boxford is reportedly preparing to become chief executive of Capri Holdings, the parent of Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, following his departure from The Estée Lauder Companies. WWD reported Tuesday, Nov. 10, citing multiple unnamed sources, that he was in line to succeed John Idol, who has led the business since 2003.