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UPS Seeks Additional Tariff Refunds, Raising Questions for Fashion Importers
By Oliver Standish,9 days ago
United Parcel Service (UPS) has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seeking additional refunds for tariffs collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The legal action adds another development to the ongoing process of recovering duties invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court, while raising questions about how businesses will return recovered payments to customers who originally covered the costs.