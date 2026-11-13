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Kendall Jenner Pairs an Olive Chore Jacket With Bootcut Jeans for New York Outing
By Isabella Cortez,9 days ago
Kendall Jenner built her latest New York street-style look around an olive chore jacket and bootcut jeans, adding a patterned scarf and a red leather tote during an outing with Jacob Elordi. The outfit combined practical layers with a narrow-through-the-leg denim silhouette. Rather than relying on a single statement garment,...