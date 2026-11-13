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Nessel Files Lawsuit Against Mackinac Island Ferry Companies
10 days ago
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Hoffmann Family of Companies (PDF) and affiliated entities (Hoffmann), alleging they unlawfully monopolized the markets for passenger ferry transportation to Mackinac Island and the long-term parking services essential to reaching the iconic destination. Through a series of acquisitions, Hoffmann...
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