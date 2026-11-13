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U.S. Footwear Prices Rise 1% in October as Retail Costs Climb
By Whitney Marsh,9 days ago
Footwear prices in the United States continued to climb in October, adding to cost pressures across the fashion retail industry as brands and retailers approach the holiday shopping season. The footwear price index increased 1% from September on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' November 10, 2026, Consumer Price Index release.