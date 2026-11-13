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Camila Cabello Wears Simone Rocha and Vintage Dior at 2026 Latin Grammy Awards
By Julian E. Hayes,8 days ago
Camila Cabello showcased two distinct designer looks at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 12, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Attending as a presenter, the singer embraced contrasting approaches to eveningwear, first arriving in a pale-pink Simone Rocha ensemble before changing into a vintage Christian Dior gown for her appearance on stage.
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