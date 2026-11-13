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Rose Byrne Steps Out in Jonathan Anderson's Delicate Pink Dior Design at The Good Daughter Premiere
By Lara Galan,9 days ago
Rose Byrne brought a romantic touch to the red carpet at the New York premiere of The Good Daughter, wearing a baby-pink Dior design straight from Jonathan Anderson's Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The actress attended the November 10 event at The Times Center in New York City, where the cast gathered ahead of the limited series' November 12 premiere on Peacock.