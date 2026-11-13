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Dix Hectares Eyes U.S. Expansion With Seasonal Skincare Rooted in a Bordeaux Estate
By Isabella Cortez,9 days ago
Dix Hectares is looking to expand its American business with a proposition rooted in a particular patch of French farmland. Founded by Charlotte Bouygues, the luxury skincare brand grows botanical ingredients on ten hectares at Château Montrose, the wine estate in Saint-Estèphe, in Bordeaux's Médoc region, and develops formulas around the seasons.