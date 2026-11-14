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Kingdom Hearts Fan Album Project Destati: RE:AWAKENING Now Streaming, CD and Vinyl Pre-Orders Open
By Orpheus Joshua,12 days ago
Materia Classical has announced Project Destati: RE:AWAKENING, a fan-made Kingdom Hearts orchestral arrangement album revisiting Project Destati’s debut album from 13 years ago, with newly recorded arrangements performed by a 50-piece live orchestra. The rekindled album is also now live across various streaming services. The album was recorded at...