undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ayo Edebiri Embraces Menswear Tailoring in Conner Ives at GQ Men of the Year 2026
By Eliza Grant,9 days ago
Ayo Edebiri brought a contemporary menswear-inspired look to the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The actress wore a navy pinstriped suit from Conner Ives' Spring 2027 collection, embracing oversized tailoring and contrasting colors for the occasion. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the ensemble offered a modern interpretation of traditional suiting through its proportions, accessories and distinctive beauty styling.