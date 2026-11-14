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Four Winds Field lights up ballpark Friday night for ceremonial lighting for Holiday Lights on the Diamond'
By Pareese Payton,12 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend cubs celebrated the opening of 'Holiday Lights on the Diamond' Friday with a ceremonial lighting at Four Winds Field. At 6:15 p.m., the lights officially came on, illuminating the ballpark with more than one million Christmas lights marking the start of the holiday attraction.