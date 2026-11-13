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UAH volleyball’s Kayla Ward is the new GSC Player of the Year
By Michael Seale,9 days ago
The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s volleyball team is marching along through the Gulf South Conference tournament after winning the regular season conference title. If that success is not enough to brag about, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the Gulf South Conference (GSC) named senior blocker Kayla Ward the 2026 Player of the Year. Ward and teammates Cooper Garrett, Mary Grace Bundrant and Emily Redman were also named to the All-GSC Team.