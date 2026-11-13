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CONCRETE REPLACEMENT WORK AT GRAND RIVER AVE./BECK RD. INTERSECTION IN NOVI STARTS NOV. 17
8 days ago
The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) expects to conduct concrete replacement work at the Grand River Avenue/Beck Road intersection in Novi from Tuesday, Nov. 17, through late November. During the work, eastbound and westbound traffic will be maintained on Grand River Avenue. However, eastbound Grand River Avenue traffic will...
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