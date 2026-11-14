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MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 9 Baylor advances to semifinals as Keegan Croucher accounts for four touchdowns
By Zack Poff,12 days ago
It is officially playoff time in high school football as all but two MaxPreps Top 25 teams will be playing in the postseason this week. The only head-to-head matchup between nationally-ranked teams is in California's Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals as No. 13 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) hosts No. 24 Centennial (Corona) on Friday.