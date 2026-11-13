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Sustainable Gifts That Are Actually Fashionable
By Cedar Burnett,8 days ago
A guide to gifts made entirely from old materials and new ideas. Upcycled gifts have oodles of sustainability cred, but not everything eco-friendly on the market manages to avoid looking frumpy. Thankfully, Seattle’s independent artists use recycled materials like metal and vintage hardware, used saris, and discarded dishes to create chic fashion and unique gifts.