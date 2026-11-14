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Kirt Michaelis selected as next president of Mountainland Technical College
By Logan Stefanich KSL,12 days ago
LEHI — The Utah Board of Higher Education on Friday voted unanimously to appoint Kirt Michaelis as the next president of Mountainland Technical College. Michaelis knows the college intimately, having served as its vice president and chief financial officer for the last 18 years. In the role, he oversaw the development of more than 500,000 square feet of campus facilities and managed the growth of the college's workforce to more than 700 employees across its six campuses.