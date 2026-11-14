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A Note of Thanks
By Adnan Hyder MD, MPH, PhD,12 days ago
Dean Adnan Hyder reflects on the school’s 50th anniversary celebration with gratitude to all who have helped SPH grow through the years. On Tuesday, November 10, I had the joy of gathering with many of you at the Newbury Boston Hotel to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Boston University School of Public Health. Thank you to everyone who joined us—alumni, faculty, staff, students, partners, and friends—and to those who could not make it. And thanks to all of you who make this celebration worth every effort.