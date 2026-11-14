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Baby2Baby Gala Returns to West Hollywood, Honoring Demi Moore and Raising Funds for Children in Need
By Mike Pingel,12 days ago
One of Hollywood’s biggest charity fundraising nights is returning to West Hollywood as the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala takes over the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, bringing together celebrities, philanthropists, business leaders and supporters to raise money for children living in poverty. The annual black-tie event, presented by...
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