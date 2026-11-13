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BU Computer Science Teams Place Fifth at the 2026 ICPC East Division Regional Contest
By Dannie Lane,9 days ago
On November 8, 2026, four teams from The Boston University Department of Computer Science competed at the 2026 ICPC North America East Division Regional Contest. In 2025, BU teams solved 9/14 problems and got 3rd place in the regional contest, advancing to nationals. This year, BU secured 5th place, behind MIT, Harvard, Northeastern and Brown.