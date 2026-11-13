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Birmingham airport releases statement after FAA lifts nationwide ground stop
By WBRC Digital StaffAbby HaymondBria Chatman,11 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nationwide ground stop has been lifted at all United States airports, the FAA said Friday night. Friday afternoon, the FAA issued the ground stop “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) released a statement Friday afternoon, advising all...