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‘Antigone’: The Drama is to Die For
9 days ago
Longwood’s production of “Antigone” was a powerful and compelling performance that showcased the talent of Longwood’s theater department. From the opening scene all the way to the conclusion of the play, the cast did a phenomenal job of bringing this show to life. The story alone is tragic and the performances made it all the more impactful, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats during several parts of the play.